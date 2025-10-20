Greentown Management Appoints New Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Greentown Management Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:9979) ) is now available.

Greentown Management Holdings Co., Ltd. has appointed Mr. Cheng Min as an executive director effective October 20, 2025. Mr. Cheng, who has been with the company since 2010, brings extensive experience in real estate project investment and expansion, having held various senior roles within the company. His appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s leadership and support its strategic growth initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9979) stock is a Buy with a HK$4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Greentown Management Holdings Co., Ltd. stock, see the HK:9979 Stock Forecast page.

More about Greentown Management Holdings Co., Ltd.

Greentown Management Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on project management and development. The company engages in business development, financial management, and capital project management, with a market focus on expanding its real estate project investments.

Average Trading Volume: 6,761,200

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$5.82B

See more data about 9979 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue