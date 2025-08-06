Greentown China Holdings Reports Strong Sales Performance for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Greentown China Holdings ( (HK:3900) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Greentown China Holdings Limited reported its unaudited operating data for the seven months ending July 2025, showcasing significant sales achievements. The company sold 1,380 units in July 2025, with a total sales area of 190,000 sqm and a monthly sales value of approximately RMB5 billion. From January to July 2025, the total sales area reached 6,260,000 sqm, with contracted sales amounting to RMB136.8 billion. The announcement highlights the company’s robust performance, indicating strong market positioning and potential positive implications for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3900) stock is a Buy with a HK$19.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Greentown China Holdings stock, see the HK:3900 Stock Forecast page.

More about Greentown China Holdings

Greentown China Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on real estate development. It operates through self-investment projects, joint ventures, and project management businesses, primarily in the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 11,645,206

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$25.45B

For detailed information about 3900 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

