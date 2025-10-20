Greentown China Enters Project Management Agreement for Hangzhou Residential Development

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Greentown China Holdings ( (HK:3900) ).

Greentown China Holdings Limited announced a connected transaction involving its subsidiary, Greentown Real Estate Construction Management, which has entered into an agreement to provide project management services to Hangzhou Zhongyi Jiangchen Real Estate. This transaction, subject to specific reporting requirements under the Listing Rules, involves the development of a residential project in Qiantang District, Hangzhou City, with a construction area of approximately 90,711 sqm. The agreement highlights Greentown’s strategic partnerships and its role in managing large-scale residential projects, potentially enhancing its market position and operational scope.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3900) stock is a Hold with a HK$10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Greentown China Holdings stock, see the HK:3900 Stock Forecast page.

More about Greentown China Holdings

Greentown China Holdings Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on the development and management of residential properties. The company is known for its comprehensive project management services, which include planning, design, and construction management, as well as customer service and property maintenance.

YTD Price Performance: -4.69%

Average Trading Volume: 12,826,625

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$21.66B

