GreenPower Closes Fifth Tranche of Term Loan Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

GreenPower Motor ( (TSE:GPV) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 4, 2025, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. closed the fifth tranche of its secured term loan offering, raising an aggregate principal amount of U.S. $250,000. The company plans to use the proceeds for production costs, supplier payments, payroll, and working capital. The loans are secured with a general security agreement and bear an interest of 12% per annum. Additionally, GreenPower issued share purchase warrants and bonus shares to the lenders, who are related parties, under exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements. The company also provided a quarterly update on its at-the-market equity offering program, issuing 216,007 common shares for gross proceeds of U.S. $97,964.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:GPV) stock is a Buy with a C$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GreenPower Motor stock, see the TSE:GPV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GPV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GPV is a Neutral.

GreenPower Motor’s overall stock score reflects significant financial and technical challenges. Despite positive revenue growth and strategic initiatives highlighted in the latest earnings call, ongoing financial struggles, bearish market momentum, and unattractive valuation weigh heavily on the stock. The company must address these core issues to improve its market position and stock performance.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:GPV stock, click here.

More about GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, and cab and chassis. The company focuses on providing purpose-built battery-powered vehicles with global supplier integration for key components, ensuring ease of maintenance and warranty accessibility. Founded in Vancouver, Canada, GreenPower operates primarily in southern California and has been listed on the Toronto exchange since 2015 and on NASDAQ since 2020.

Average Trading Volume: 13,156

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$17.1M

See more insights into GPV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue