GreenLight Metals Reports High-Grade Copper and Gold at Bend Deposit

GreenLight Metals Inc ( (TSE:GRL) ) just unveiled an update.

GreenLight Metals Inc. has announced significant results from its Phase 1 drilling program at the Bend VMS Deposit in Wisconsin. The program, which included six diamond drill holes, revealed high-grade copper and gold mineralization, with notable intercepts in holes B25-004 and B25-005. These results indicate a strengthening of mineralization down-plunge and suggest substantial continuity of high-grade deposits. The successful completion of the program on private mineral lands underscores GreenLight’s strategic advantage in advancing exploration efficiently while awaiting federal permits. The findings have set the stage for a more extensive winter drill campaign, highlighting the project’s growth potential and the company’s robust position in the mining sector.

More about GreenLight Metals Inc

GreenLight Metals Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the extraction of copper and gold, with a particular emphasis on projects located in Wisconsin, USA.

Average Trading Volume: 126,565

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

