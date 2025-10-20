Greenlane Renewables Enhances RNG Technology with New Patent

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Greenlane Renewables Inc ( (TSE:GRN) ) just unveiled an update.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. has filed a new patent application for its Linear Nitrogen Rejection Unit (NRU), enhancing its Cascade LF landfill gas upgrading technology. This innovation improves methane recovery and reduces costs, reinforcing Greenlane’s leadership in RNG production and making RNG projects more accessible and scalable for developers and owners.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GRN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GRN is a Neutral.

Greenlane Renewables Inc’s stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance and technical analysis. The company shows positive cash flow and stable balance sheet, but faces challenges with declining revenue and net losses. Technical indicators are favorable, suggesting bullish momentum. However, the high P/E ratio indicates potential overvaluation, which negatively impacts the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:GRN stock, click here.

More about Greenlane Renewables Inc

Greenlane Renewables Inc. is a pioneer and leading specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, contributing to the decarbonization of the planet for over 35 years. The company supplies systems that transform biogas from organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG) for the natural gas grid and commercial transportation sectors, with over 355 systems in 28 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 455,045

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$42.37M

For an in-depth examination of GRN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue