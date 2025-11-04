Greenfire Resources Reports Q3 2025 Results and Operational Updates

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Greenfire Resources ( (GFR) ) has provided an update.

Greenfire Resources reported its Q3 2025 results, highlighting bitumen production of 15,757 bbls/d, which is consistent with the previous quarter but lower than the same period last year. The company experienced a production increase at its Expansion Asset due to well performance optimization, despite a steam generator failure, while the Demo Asset saw a planned production decrease due to a scheduled turnaround. Financially, Greenfire achieved an adjusted funds flow of $38.1 million and adjusted free cash flow of $20.2 million, with capital expenditures amounting to $17.9 million. These results reflect Greenfire’s strategic focus on operational efficiency and financial stability, positioning the company to navigate market fluctuations and maintain stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GFR) stock is a Buy with a $5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Greenfire Resources stock, see the GFR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GFR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GFR is a Outperform.

Greenfire Resources scores well due to its strong valuation, indicating potential undervaluation, and positive technical indicators suggesting short-term momentum. However, financial performance is mixed, with strong profitability but concerns over revenue and cash flow growth.

More about Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd. operates in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the production of bitumen. The company holds significant interests in the Hangingstone Expansion and Demonstration Facilities, which are key assets in its production portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 42,866

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $355.4M

