Greene County Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

An announcement from Greene County Bancorp ( (GCBC) ) is now available.

On October 22, 2025, Greene County Bancorp, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, maintaining the annual dividend rate of $0.40 per share. The mutual holding company, Greene County Bancorp, MHC, which owns a majority of the company’s shares, plans to waive its right to receive this dividend, having received nonobjection from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia for such waivers through the quarter ending September 30, 2025.

Greene County Bancorp’s financial performance is strong, with robust profitability and operational efficiency, but the decline in revenue growth is a concern. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, and the stock is fairly valued with a reasonable P/E ratio and dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

More about Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank of Greene County, a federally chartered savings bank, and Greene County Commercial Bank, a New York-chartered commercial bank. The company is headquartered in Catskill, New York, and primarily serves the Hudson Valley Region and Capital District Region in New York State.

Average Trading Volume: 13,816

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $381.9M

