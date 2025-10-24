Greencoat UK Wind PLC Executes Share Buyback of 899,672 Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Greencoat UK Wind ( (GB:UKW) ) is now available.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC announced the repurchase of 899,672 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought at a weighted average price of 108.69 pence and will be held in treasury. This transaction reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and manage its capital structure effectively.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:UKW) stock is a Buy with a £150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Greencoat UK Wind stock, see the GB:UKW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:UKW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:UKW is a Neutral.

Greencoat UK Wind’s overall stock score is negatively impacted by significant revenue declines and profitability issues, which are the most critical factors. The stable balance sheet and positive cash flow provide some support, while recent share buybacks show strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value. Nonetheless, bearish technical trends and a negative P/E ratio limit the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing primarily on wind power generation. The company invests in and manages wind farms across the UK, contributing to sustainable energy solutions and aiming to provide stable returns to its shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 4,319,114

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

