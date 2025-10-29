Greenbrier Companies Reports Record Fiscal 2025 Results

Greenbrier Companies ( (GBX) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Greenbrier Companies presented to its investors.

Greenbrier Companies, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, specializing in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of freight railcars across North America, Europe, and Brazil.

Greenbrier Companies recently announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending August 31, 2025, highlighting a record year with a diluted EPS of $6.35 and strong operating cash flow exceeding $265 million. The company also reported a Q4 GAAP diluted EPS of $1.16, which included costs related to European facility rationalization.

Key financial metrics for the fiscal year include net earnings attributable to Greenbrier of $204 million, or $6.35 per diluted share, with core net earnings reaching $212 million, or $6.59 per diluted share. The company achieved a record core EBITDA of $512 million, representing 16% of revenue, and reported a nearly 10% growth in its lease fleet to 17,000 units with a robust utilization rate of 98%. Additionally, Greenbrier received new railcar orders valued at over $300 million in Q4, contributing to a backlog of 16,600 units valued at $2.2 billion.

Strategically, Greenbrier continued its European facility rationalization, closing two additional facilities in Q4, which is expected to yield annualized savings of $20 million while maintaining production capacity. The company also repurchased shares worth $22 million in fiscal 2025 and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, marking its 46th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Looking ahead, Greenbrier’s management remains optimistic about fiscal 2026, with guidance indicating expected deliveries of 17,500 to 20,500 units and revenue between $2.7 billion and $3.2 billion. The company aims to maintain its focus on operational efficiencies and strategic execution to ensure long-term shareholder value across varying market conditions.

