Green Plains Completes Convertible Notes Exchange and Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Green Plains ( (GPRE) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 27, 2025, Green Plains Inc. completed a series of financial transactions involving the exchange of $170 million of its 2.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 for newly issued 5.25% Convertible Senior Notes due November 2030, and issued an additional $30 million of the 2030 Notes through subscription agreements. These transactions resulted in $200 million of the 2030 Notes being outstanding, with the company using $30 million of the proceeds to repurchase approximately 2.9 million shares of its common stock. The 2030 Notes, which are senior unsecured obligations, are convertible into cash, stock, or a combination thereof, with specific conditions for redemption and conversion. This strategic financial maneuver is aimed at optimizing Green Plains’ capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GPRE) stock is a Hold with a $11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Green Plains stock, see the GPRE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GPRE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GPRE is a Neutral.

Green Plains faces significant financial challenges, with declining revenues and persistent losses impacting its financial performance. Despite these issues, the stock shows positive technical momentum, which could attract short-term traders. The valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings, and the mixed sentiment from the earnings call reflects both operational improvements and ongoing market challenges. The company’s strategic initiatives, particularly in decarbonization, may offer long-term potential, but current financial instability weighs heavily on the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GPRE stock, click here.

More about Green Plains

Green Plains Inc. is a leading biorefining company focused on advancing the transition to a low-carbon world through the production of renewable fuels and sustainable, high-impact ingredients. The company utilizes agricultural, biological, and fermentation expertise to convert annually renewable crops into low-carbon energy and sustainable feedstocks. Green Plains is also implementing carbon capture and storage solutions at three of its facilities.

Average Trading Volume: 2,296,349

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $731.1M

Find detailed analytics on GPRE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue