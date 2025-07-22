Green Critical Minerals Limited Announces New Securities Quotation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chase Mining Corporation Limited ( (AU:GCM) ) has issued an update.

Green Critical Minerals Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The company is set to have 5,852,500 ordinary fully paid securities quoted as of July 22, 2025. This move indicates a strategic step in enhancing the company’s market presence and liquidity, potentially impacting its operational dynamics and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 28,923,635

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$78.59M

