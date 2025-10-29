Green Critical Minerals Advances VHD Graphite Technology and Global Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chase Mining Corporation Limited ( (AU:GCM) ) has issued an update.

Green Critical Minerals Ltd (GCM) has made significant progress in the third quarter of 2025, particularly in enhancing its VHD graphite technology. The company has demonstrated the superior performance of its VHD heat sinks, which can handle high power loads and reduce microchip operating temperatures. GCM is scaling up production capabilities and advancing its global market entry strategy, notably in South Korea and other Asian regions. The company is also planning a US listing and has secured a $5.2 million Options Underwriting Agreement to support its objectives. These developments are expected to strengthen GCM’s market position and expand its customer base across various international markets.

Green Critical Minerals Ltd (GCM) operates in the advanced materials industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of Very High Density (VHD) graphite technology. The company is engaged in producing innovative graphite-based solutions for thermal management applications, targeting sectors such as technology and electronics.

