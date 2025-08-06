GREE Holdings Reports Decline in Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from GREE ( (JP:3632) ) is now available.

GREE Holdings, Inc. reported a decline in both consolidated and non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. The decrease in profits was attributed to foreign exchange losses and a transition to a holding company structure, which led to reduced net sales and dividends from subsidiaries, despite an increase in operating income due to lower operating expenses.

GREE Holdings, Inc. operates in the technology industry, primarily focusing on internet services and mobile gaming. The company is known for its social networking services and online gaming platforms, catering to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 295,346

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen90.45B

