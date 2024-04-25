Greatland Gold Doubles Exploration Territory

Greatland Gold (GB:GGP) has released an update.

Greatland Gold plc has expanded its exploration potential by securing a new Exploration Licence E38/3775 (Mount Smith), more than doubling their exploration ground at the highly prospective, but underexplored Ernest Giles project in Western Australia. The new licence covers over 50km of strike length in the Eastern Goldfields region, with plans for an updated exploration program including geophysical surveys and substantial drilling scheduled for the second half of the year. Despite limited historical exploration, the geological features suggest a high potential for discovering structurally controlled orebodies.

For further insights into GB:GGP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.