Great Western Mining Announces 2025 AGM Details

Great Western Mining ( (GB:GWMO) ) has shared an update.

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 14 August 2025 in Dublin, Ireland. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy forms by 12 August 2025 to ensure their votes are counted, with options to vote remotely. The AGM proceedings can be listened to via teleconference, although participation is limited to listening only. The results of the resolutions will be published on the company’s website on the day of the meeting, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on AIM and Euronext Growth, indicating its market focus on investors in these regions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,018,814

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.73M

