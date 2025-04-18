Great Southern Bancorp’s Earnings Call Highlights Strong Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

Great Southern Bancorp’s Earnings Call Highlights Strong Growth

Great Southern Bancorp’s Earnings Call Highlights Strong Growth

Great Southern ((GSBC)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Great Southern Bancorp’s recent earnings call conveyed a generally positive sentiment, underscored by strong financial performance metrics. The company reported significant growth in net income and net interest income, alongside an improved efficiency ratio. While credit quality and capital position remain robust, the company faces challenges such as flat loan portfolio growth and a decline in noninterest income. Economic uncertainty also poses potential risks.

Strong Net Income Growth

Great Southern Bancorp reported a notable increase in net income, reaching $17.2 million or $1.47 per diluted common share. This marks a substantial rise from $13.4 million or $1.13 per share in the same quarter of the previous year, highlighting the company’s strong financial performance.

Increase in Net Interest Income

The company experienced a 10% increase in net interest income, totaling $49.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $44.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. This growth is attributed to stronger loan and investment yields coupled with lower funding costs.

Improved Net Interest Margin

Great Southern Bancorp’s net interest margin saw an improvement, rising to 3.57%, which is 25 basis points higher than the year-ago quarter. This reflects the company’s effective management of interest-related activities.

Stability in Credit Quality

The company maintained a stable credit quality, with non-performing assets remaining minimal and net charge-offs negligible. A negative provision for credit losses was recorded, indicating a strong credit risk management.

Increase in Deposits

Deposits increased by 3.3% from the end of 2024, reaching $4.76 billion. This growth demonstrates effective management of deposit costs and a strong customer base.

Favorable Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio improved to 62.27% from 66.68% in the first quarter of 2024, showcasing the company’s disciplined approach to cost control and operational efficiency.

Strong Capital Position

Total shareholder equity rose to $613 million, representing 10.2% of total assets. This strong capital position underscores the company’s financial stability and capacity for future growth.

Flat Loan Portfolio Growth

The loan portfolio saw only a modest increase of 2.2% from the end of the first quarter of 2024, indicating a challenge in expanding lending activities amid economic uncertainties.

Decrease in Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased by $216,000 or 3.2% compared to the first quarter last year, totaling $6.6 million. This decline highlights a challenge in generating revenue from noninterest sources.

Economic and Market Uncertainty

Despite a strong balance sheet, Great Southern Bancorp acknowledged ongoing economic and market uncertainty as a potential risk to operations. The company remains vigilant in navigating these challenges.

Forward-Looking Guidance

In the earnings call, Great Southern Bancorp provided forward-looking guidance emphasizing a focus on maintaining a stable financial foundation and managing credit risk. The company aims to deliver long-term shareholder value through disciplined cost management and strategic growth initiatives.

In summary, Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings call reflected a positive sentiment with strong financial results. The company demonstrated robust growth in net income and net interest income, improved efficiency, and maintained a strong capital position. However, challenges such as flat loan portfolio growth and decreased noninterest income, coupled with economic uncertainties, remain areas of concern. Overall, the company is committed to sustaining its financial health and delivering value to shareholders.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential