Great Northern Minerals Issues New Shares to Strengthen Market Position

Great Northern Minerals Limited ( (AU:GNM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Great Northern Minerals Limited has issued 215,447,516 fully paid ordinary shares without disclosure to investors, as per the Corporations Act 2001. This move indicates compliance with regulatory requirements and aims to enhance the company’s financial standing, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder interests.

More about Great Northern Minerals Limited

Great Northern Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code GNM.

YTD Price Performance: 442.86%

Average Trading Volume: 6,739,972

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$16.66M

