Great Harvest Maeta Holdings to Approve Annual Results and Consider Dividend

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Great Harvest Maeta Holdings Limited ( (HK:3683) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Great Harvest Maeta Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for June 26, 2025, to approve the audited final results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The meeting will also address the publication of these results and consider the payment of a final dividend, reflecting the company’s ongoing financial management and potential shareholder returns.

More about Great Harvest Maeta Holdings Limited

Great Harvest Maeta Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the shipping industry. The company is primarily involved in maritime logistics and transportation services.

Average Trading Volume: 136,770

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$112.4M

See more data about 3683 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.