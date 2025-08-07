Great Eagle Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Great Eagle Holdings ( (HK:0041) ) is now available.

Great Eagle Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 26, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year and to consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will determine the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Great Eagle Holdings

Great Eagle Holdings Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development, investment, and management. The company is known for its portfolio of commercial, residential, and hotel properties, primarily in Hong Kong and other international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 667,661

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.96B

