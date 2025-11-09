Great Boulder Resources Unveils High-Grade Gold Discovery at Eaglehawk

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Great Boulder Resources Ltd ( (AU:GBR) ) has issued an announcement.

Great Boulder Resources Ltd has announced a significant discovery at its Eaglehawk deposit within the Side Well Gold Project, with a new high-grade zone intersecting 105 meters at 2.41 g/t Au. This discovery suggests the presence of a high-grade structure similar to those found in other successful deposits, potentially enhancing the project’s resource estimate. The company plans further drilling to better understand the extent and orientation of this zone, which could significantly impact its operations and market positioning.

More about Great Boulder Resources Ltd

Great Boulder Resources Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold exploration and development. Its flagship project, the Side Well Gold Project, is located near Meekatharra in Western Australia, an area known for its rich gold deposits. The project currently hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate of 668,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 2.8 g/t Au.

Average Trading Volume: 5,251,633

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$75.97M

