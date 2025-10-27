Great Boulder Resources Reports High-Grade Gold at Eaglehawk

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Great Boulder Resources Ltd ( (AU:GBR) ) has shared an update.

Great Boulder Resources Ltd has reported significant high-grade gold intersections from recent drilling at its Eaglehawk deposit, part of the Side Well Gold Project. The results, including a notable 6m at 121.07g/t Au, support the potential for a high-grade resource similar to the company’s Mulga Bill deposit. The company is also advancing its drilling efforts at the Ironbark and Mulga Bill East sites, with plans to update its resource estimates, indicating a busy period ahead with substantial news flow expected.

More about Great Boulder Resources Ltd

Great Boulder Resources Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. Its primary projects include the Side Well Gold Project near Meekatharra in Western Australia, which hosts a mineral resource estimate of 668,000 ounces at 2.8 g/t gold.

Average Trading Volume: 5,203,243

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$75.97M

For an in-depth examination of GBR stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue