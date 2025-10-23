Great Boulder Resources Issues Unquoted Options to Enhance Financial Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Great Boulder Resources Ltd ( (AU:GBR) ) has issued an update.

Great Boulder Resources Ltd has announced the issuance of 2,000,000 unquoted options set to expire on October 21, 2028, with an exercise price of $0.135. This issuance is part of previously announced transactions and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, potentially impacting the company’s capital structure and providing strategic financial flexibility.

More about Great Boulder Resources Ltd

Great Boulder Resources Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in discovering and advancing gold and base metal projects in Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 5,207,897

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$87.41M

