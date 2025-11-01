Great Ajax Corp Earnings Call: Stability and Strategic Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Great Ajax Corp Earnings Call: Stability and Strategic Growth

Great Ajax Corp Earnings Call: Stability and Strategic Growth

Great Ajax Corp ((RPT)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The recent earnings call for Great Ajax Corp reflects a company that has found its footing and is actively seeking strategic opportunities to enhance value. While the company has made strides in stabilizing its operations and exploring new ventures, challenges such as the stock trading below book value and flat earnings remain significant concerns.

Stabilization and Dividend Maintenance

Great Ajax Corp has successfully stabilized its financial performance, transitioning from a $10 million quarterly loss to breaking even. This stabilization has allowed the company to maintain a $0.06 dividend, showcasing its commitment to returning value to shareholders despite past challenges.

Strategic Asset Management

The company has taken decisive steps in strategic asset management by liquidating residential assets and adding commercial real estate floaters. This move has provided liquidity and higher yields, positioning Great Ajax Corp to capitalize on more lucrative opportunities.

New Loan Originations

In a bid to enhance its portfolio, Great Ajax Corp has originated a $21 million loan on a grocery-anchored retail center. This loan is expected to yield returns in the mid-teens, reflecting the company’s focus on high-yield, opportunistic lending.

Paramount Transaction Excitement

The company expressed excitement about the Paramount transaction, a significant office REIT deal in NYC and San Francisco. This transaction is anticipated to deliver substantial returns, underscoring Great Ajax Corp’s strategic growth initiatives.

Direct Lending Business Development

Great Ajax Corp plans to expand its direct lending platform in partnership with Genesis, aiming to increase production from $1.7 billion to over $5 billion. This development highlights the company’s commitment to scaling its operations and enhancing its market presence.

No Legacy Issues

Unlike some of its peers, Great Ajax Corp has no legacy issues, which positions it favorably in the market. This clean slate allows the company to focus on growth without the burden of underwater loans.

Stock Trading Below Book Value

A notable challenge for Great Ajax Corp is its stock trading at about 50% of book value. This presents a hurdle for capital growth without diluting shareholders, necessitating strategic actions to unlock value.

Limited Activity and Flat Earnings

The earnings call highlighted limited activity during the quarter, with flat earnings indicating a need for more substantial actions to drive growth. The company acknowledges this challenge and is exploring ways to generate momentum.

Forward-Looking Guidance

CEO Michael Nierenberg provided forward-looking guidance, emphasizing the company’s stable performance and strategic options, including potential equity offerings and the recent Paramount acquisition. With a clean balance sheet and no legacy issues, Great Ajax Corp is well-positioned to explore growth opportunities, despite the stock trading at a discount.

In summary, Great Ajax Corp’s earnings call reflects a company that has stabilized and is actively pursuing strategic growth opportunities. While challenges such as the stock trading below book value and flat earnings persist, the company’s strategic initiatives and clean balance sheet position it well for future growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement