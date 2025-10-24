Grayscale Stellar Lumens Trust Reorganizes Management Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Grayscale Stellar Lumens Trust ( (GXLM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 22, 2025, Grayscale Stellar Lumens Trust underwent a corporate reorganization where GSO Intermediate Holdings Corporation transferred its managing member rights to Grayscale Investments, Inc. This reorganization led to Grayscale Investments becoming the sole managing member of Grayscale Operating, LLC and the Sponsor. The board of directors of Grayscale Investments, consisting of the same members as GSOIH’s previous board, now manages the Sponsor’s affairs. The reorganization is not expected to materially impact the Trust’s operations.

Grayscale Stellar Lumens Trust operates within the financial industry, focusing on cryptocurrency investments. It provides investors with exposure to digital currencies through its investment products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 16,046

