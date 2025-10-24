Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust Undergoes Corporate Reorganization

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCH) ( (BCHG) ) is now available.

On October 22, 2025, Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust’s sponsor underwent a corporate reorganization. This reorganization resulted in Grayscale Investments becoming the sole managing member of Grayscale Operating, LLC, and a new board of directors was elected for Grayscale Investments. The reorganization is not expected to materially impact the operations of the Trust.

Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCH) operates within the cryptocurrency industry, primarily focusing on providing investment products related to Bitcoin Cash. The company is part of Grayscale Investments, which offers a range of digital currency investment products and is a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, Inc.

