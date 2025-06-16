Graphjet Technology Faces Nasdaq Trading Suspension Stay

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An update from Graphjet Technology ( (GTI) ) is now available.

Graphjet Technology has faced challenges with Nasdaq compliance due to delays in filing its financial reports for the periods ending September 30, 2024, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2025. On June 4, 2025, Nasdaq determined that Graphjet did not provide a definitive plan to achieve compliance, leading to a decision to suspend trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares on June 13, 2025. However, a stay was granted on June 12, 2025, pending a final decision by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, allowing the shares to continue trading until the hearing on July 17, 2025.

More about Graphjet Technology

Average Trading Volume: 21,042,787

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.06M

