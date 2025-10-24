Graphex Group Expands into Electric Vehicle Market with Strategic Investment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Graphex Group Limited ( (HK:6128) ) has provided an announcement.

Graphex Group Limited has announced that its subsidiary, Allied Apex Limited, has acquired an 18% stake in Tronche International New Energy Vehicles Co., Limited, a company engaged in exporting electric vehicles to various global markets. This investment is seen as a strategic move to strengthen Graphex’s position in the electric vehicle sector, particularly with the establishment of a joint venture, Hachi, in China, which will produce a range of electric vehicles. The plant in Xuzhou is expected to begin operations in November 2025, with plans to reach full production capacity by 2028, signaling significant growth potential for Graphex in the electric vehicle industry.

More about Graphex Group Limited

Graphex Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the electric vehicle sector and the downstream battery industry. The company, through its subsidiary Allied Apex Limited, focuses on strategic investments to enhance its presence in high-growth markets.

