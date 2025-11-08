Granite Ridge Resources Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. ( (GRNT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. presented to its investors.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is a scaled energy company operating in the oil and gas sector, focusing on providing shareholders with exposure similar to energy private equity through operated partnerships and non-operated assets. The company holds assets across six prolific unconventional basins in the United States.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. announced a significant increase in daily production and net income compared to the previous year. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend, reflecting its commitment to delivering consistent returns to shareholders.

The company reported a 27% increase in daily production, reaching 31,925 barrels of oil equivalent per day, and a net income of $14.5 million, up from $9.1 million in the same quarter of 2024. Granite Ridge also generated $78.6 million in Adjusted EBITDAX and invested $64 million in development capital expenditures. Additionally, the company issued $350 million in senior unsecured notes to strengthen its financial position.

Granite Ridge’s strategic focus on operational excellence and capital efficiency was highlighted by strong well performance in the Permian Basin and other key areas. The company’s diversified portfolio and proactive refinancing efforts have positioned it well for continued growth and value creation.

Looking ahead, Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is poised to build on its momentum into 2026, supported by its Operated Partnerships and non-operated portfolio, which continue to generate steady cash flow. The company’s financial strength and conservative capital structure are expected to enable it to pursue high-return opportunities while maintaining shareholder value.

