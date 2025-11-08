Granite Construction Shines in Earnings Call

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Granite Construction Shines in Earnings Call

Granite Construction Shines in Earnings Call

Granite Construction ((GVA)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Granite Construction’s recent earnings call painted a picture of robust financial health, marked by impressive revenue and profit growth. The company celebrated successful acquisitions and a favorable market environment, although it acknowledged challenges such as project delays and weather risks that could impact future performance.

Record-Breaking Revenue and Growth

Granite Construction reported a remarkable increase in revenue, up by $158 million or 12% year-over-year. The company’s gross profit surged by 28%, and its adjusted net income saw a significant improvement of 36%. These figures underscore the company’s strong financial performance over the past quarter.

Materials Segment Success

The Materials segment was a standout performer, with aggregate and asphalt volumes rising by 26% and 14%, respectively. This growth highlights the segment’s critical role in Granite’s overall success and its contribution to the company’s bottom line.

Successful Acquisitions

Granite’s strategic acquisitions, including Warren Paving and Papich Construction, have been seamlessly integrated and are performing beyond expectations. These acquisitions have not only boosted revenue but have also contributed to margin growth, demonstrating the company’s effective M&A strategy.

Strong Cash Flow

The company reported operating cash flow of $290 million for the first nine months, exceeding its target of 9% of revenue. This strong cash flow performance provides Granite with the financial flexibility to pursue further growth opportunities.

Positive Market Environment

Granite is benefiting from a robust public market environment, supported by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and strong private markets. This favorable backdrop has led to increased bidding opportunities and record high contract award prices (CAP).

Project Delays

Despite the positive financial results, the company noted that some project starts have been delayed into the latter half of the year, which could impact its annual revenue target. These delays highlight the challenges of project timing in the construction industry.

Weather Risks

Granite acknowledged potential weather-related risks in the fourth quarter that could affect its ability to meet revenue targets. This acknowledgment underscores the unpredictable nature of external factors on construction timelines.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Granite Construction has provided an optimistic guidance for the remainder of 2025, projecting annual revenue between $4.35 billion and $4.45 billion. The company has raised its adjusted EBITDA margin forecast to 11.5% to 12.5%, reflecting improved performance across its segments. Granite is also focusing on organic growth targets of 6% to 8% through 2027, supported by strategic acquisitions and disciplined capital expenditure.

In summary, Granite Construction’s earnings call highlighted a strong financial quarter with significant growth across various segments. While the company faces challenges such as project delays and weather risks, its strategic acquisitions and favorable market conditions position it well for continued success. The forward-looking guidance reflects confidence in achieving future growth targets, making Granite a company to watch in the construction sector.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement