Graham Corporation Reports Strong Q2 Fiscal 2026 Results

Graham Corporation ( (GHM) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Graham Corporation presented to its investors.

Graham Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of critical fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum technologies, serving the Defense, Energy & Process, and Space industries. The company is renowned for its engineering expertise and high-quality products.

In its second quarter of fiscal 2026, Graham Corporation reported a 23% increase in revenue, reaching $66 million. The company also achieved a gross profit of $14.3 million, although the gross profit margin decreased slightly. The company maintained a strong balance sheet with no debt and significant cash reserves.

Key financial highlights include a 12% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $6.3 million and a record backlog of $500.1 million. The company secured significant new orders, including a $25.5 million follow-on order for the MK48 Torpedo program, highlighting robust demand in the Defense and Space markets. Despite a slight decrease in net income compared to the previous year, the company remains on track with its strategic goals.

Looking ahead, Graham Corporation reiterates its full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, aiming for 8% to 10% annual organic revenue growth and improved EBITDA margins by fiscal 2027. The company continues to invest in automation and technical capabilities to enhance productivity and profitability, positioning itself for sustainable growth.

Overall, Graham Corporation’s strong performance and strategic initiatives indicate a positive outlook, with management confident in achieving its financial targets and maintaining its competitive edge in the industry.

