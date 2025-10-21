Graham Acquires Xdot Bearing Technologies Assets

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 20, 2025, Graham Corporation announced the acquisition of certain assets of Xdot Bearing Technologies, a firm specializing in foil bearing technology. This acquisition is expected to enhance Graham’s subsidiary, Barber-Nichols, by integrating Xdot’s innovative foil bearing designs with its turbomachinery expertise. The move aims to expand Graham’s capabilities in designing high-speed rotating machines, targeting growth in aerospace, defense, energy transition, and industrial applications. The acquisition will also allow Barber-Nichols to offer advanced pumps and compressors, strengthening its market presence and supporting Xdot’s customers under new quality systems.

Spark’s Take on GHM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GHM is a Outperform.

Graham Corporation’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights, particularly in revenue growth and strategic investments. However, technical analysis indicates mixed momentum, and valuation metrics suggest the stock may be overvalued. Cash flow challenges and external uncertainties, such as tariffs, also weigh on the score.

More about Graham

Graham Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission-critical fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum technologies, serving the Defense, Energy & Process, and Space industries. The company is known for its engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps, and turbomachinery technologies, along with its responsive service and high-quality products.

Average Trading Volume: 112,371

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $678.4M

