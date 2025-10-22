Grafton Group Announces Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Grafton ( (GB:GFTU) ) just unveiled an update.

Grafton Group plc, a company involved in the building materials industry, announced changes in its board of directors as part of its succession plan. Susan Murray and Vincent Crowley have retired as Non-Executive Directors, with Dr. Rosheen McGuckian succeeding Mrs. Murray as Senior Independent Director. This change reflects the company’s ongoing strategic planning and leadership transition, which is expected to maintain its direction and achievements.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GFTU) stock is a Buy with a £1022.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Grafton stock, see the GB:GFTU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:GFTU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GFTU is a Outperform.

Grafton’s overall stock score is driven by solid financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including profit growth and strong capital returns. The valuation is attractive with a reasonable P/E ratio and high dividend yield. Technical analysis indicates a neutral trend, with no significant momentum. Challenges in specific markets like Finland and the UK are noted but do not overshadow the positive aspects.

More about Grafton

Average Trading Volume: 397,258

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.75B

