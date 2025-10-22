Grafton Group Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Grafton ( (GB:GFTU) ) is now available.

Grafton Group plc, a company operating in the building materials and DIY retail industry, announced the purchase and cancellation of 70,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing £25 million share buyback program. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited, reflects Grafton’s strategic initiative to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares.

Spark’s Take on GB:GFTU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GFTU is a Outperform.

Grafton’s overall stock score is driven by solid financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including profit growth and strong capital returns. The valuation is attractive with a reasonable P/E ratio and high dividend yield. Technical analysis indicates a neutral trend, with no significant momentum. Challenges in specific markets like Finland and the UK are noted but do not overshadow the positive aspects.

More about Grafton

Average Trading Volume: 397,258

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.75B

