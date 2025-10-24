Graco Inc. Reports Strong Q3 Earnings Growth

Graco Inc ( (GGG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Graco Inc presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Graco Inc., a company specializing in fluid and coating management systems, operates in the industrial and commercial sectors with a focus on designing and marketing equipment for fluid and coating material management. In its latest earnings report, Graco Inc. announced a 5% increase in net sales for the third quarter, reaching $543.4 million, with operating earnings also rising by 13% to $164.7 million. The company’s net earnings for the quarter saw a significant boost of 13%, amounting to $137.6 million, driven by strategic acquisitions and effective pricing strategies. Graco’s Industrial and Expansion Markets segments showed notable performance, with the Industrial segment achieving a 1% increase in sales and the Expansion Markets segment experiencing a 3% rise in sales, attributed to growth in semiconductor and electric motor applications. Looking ahead, Graco Inc. maintains a positive outlook for 2025, anticipating low single-digit sales growth on an organic constant-currency basis, supported by ongoing pricing actions and steady order rates.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue