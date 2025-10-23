Grace Therapeutics Secures $4M Through Warrant Exercise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Grace Therapeutics ( (GRCE) ) has shared an update.

On October 23, 2025, Grace Therapeutics announced it secured approximately $4.0 million in additional funding through the exercise of common warrants initially issued in a 2023 private placement. This development follows the FDA’s acceptance of the company’s New Drug Application for GTx-104, a novel injectable formulation of nimodipine for treating aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The FDA has set a target review date of April 23, 2026, for the application. This funding and FDA progress are significant for Grace Therapeutics, potentially enhancing its market positioning and offering new treatment options for aSAH patients.

Spark’s Take on GRCE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GRCE is a Neutral.

Grace Therapeutics is navigating a challenging financial landscape, marked by no revenue and persistent operational losses, which are somewhat mitigated by a strong equity base and absence of debt. The stock shows positive technical momentum but is at risk of being overbought. The negative P/E ratio highlights the risk associated with the company’s current financial performance and lack of earnings. Strategic management is required to improve operational viability and financial sustainability.

More about Grace Therapeutics

Grace Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company focused on developing drug candidates for rare and orphan diseases. The company utilizes novel drug delivery technologies to enhance the performance of existing drugs, aiming for faster onset, improved efficacy, reduced side effects, and more convenient delivery. Its lead clinical asset, GTx-104, is an intravenous infusion targeting aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH), a rare and life-threatening condition.

Average Trading Volume: 85,664

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $43.56M

