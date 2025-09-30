Grace Life-tech Holdings Implements Strategic Measures to Address Financial Concerns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Grace Life-tech Holdings Limited ( (HK:2112) ) has provided an announcement.

Grace Life-tech Holdings Limited has implemented several measures to address its going concern issue, including expanding its plant stem cell business and engaging new customers. The company is working on a debt restructuring proposal and has entered into an interest waiver agreement, waiving approximately US$9.9 million of accrued interest. Additionally, Grace Life-tech has partnered with a strategic partner in the PRC to expand its operations and is controlling administrative costs to optimize efficiency.

More about Grace Life-tech Holdings Limited

Grace Life-tech Holdings Limited operates in the plant stem cell industry, focusing on developing and expanding sales channels for its products. The company is also involved in strategic investments to strengthen supplier cooperation and aims to expand its business presence in the Greater Bay Area.

Average Trading Volume: 3,514,718

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$90M

For a thorough assessment of 2112 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue