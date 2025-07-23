Grace Life-tech Expands Mining and Plant Stem Cell Ventures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Grace Life-tech Holdings Limited ( (HK:2112) ) is now available.

Grace Life-tech Holdings Limited has entered into a cooperation agreement with a Malaysian mining management company to extract and process tin concentrate at the Ibam Mine, aiming to generate revenue by the fourth quarter of 2025. This strategic partnership allows the company to maximize ore value with minimal capital input, while also seeking to optimize its iron ore operations. Concurrently, the company is advancing its plant stem cell business by expanding its product offerings and forming strategic partnerships to enhance market reach and public awareness.

Grace Life-tech Holdings Limited operates in the mining and plant stem cell industries. The company is involved in the extraction and processing of minerals, particularly focusing on tin concentrate and iron ore. Additionally, it engages in the research, development, and application of plant stem cell technology, offering a range of healthcare, health food, and beauty products.

