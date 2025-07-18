Grace Life-tech Expands Health Products Amid Iron Ore Suspension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Grace Life-tech Holdings Limited ( (HK:2112) ).

Grace Life-tech Holdings Limited has announced a temporary suspension of its iron ore business due to declining prices, while seeking strategic partners to optimize operations and explore alternative revenue streams like tin concentrate extraction. Concurrently, the company is expanding its plant stem cell business by leveraging patented technologies to produce health products, introducing new offerings, and forming strategic partnerships to enhance market penetration without incurring capital expenditure.

More about Grace Life-tech Holdings Limited

Grace Life-tech Holdings Limited operates in the mining and health products industries. The company is involved in iron ore mining and is exploring the extraction of other elements like tin concentrate. Additionally, it develops health products using plant stem cell technology, focusing on immune enhancement, metabolic improvement, and cardiovascular health maintenance. The company operates under a B2B model, selling products to distributors who manage sales and delivery.

Average Trading Volume: 2,001,466

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$73.5M

