Grab’s Q3 2025 Earnings Show Strong Growth and Strategic Expansion

Grab Holdings Limited, a leading Southeast Asian superapp, operates across the deliveries, mobility, and digital financial services sectors, providing a range of services from food delivery to digital banking. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Grab announced a 22% year-over-year revenue increase to $873 million, driven by growth in its On-Demand and Financial Services segments. The company also reported a profit of $17 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $136 million, marking a 51% increase from the previous year.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a 24% year-over-year growth in On-Demand Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) to $5.8 billion and a 37% improvement in adjusted free cash flow to $203 million. The company’s Deliveries segment saw a 23% revenue increase, while the Mobility segment’s revenue grew by 17%. Financial Services revenue surged by 39%, supported by a 65% increase in the loan portfolio.

Grab’s strategic focus remains on innovation and growth, with plans to expand its Financial Services and explore opportunities in Autonomous Vehicles. The company also announced a partnership with May Mobility to integrate autonomous driving technology into its ecosystem, aiming to enhance its service offerings in Southeast Asia.

Looking ahead, Grab’s management has raised its full-year revenue guidance to between $3.38 billion and $3.40 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA target of $490 million to $500 million. The company continues to prioritize profitable growth and disciplined investments to sustain its momentum in the competitive Southeast Asian market.

