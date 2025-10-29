GPT Healthcare Limited Announces Successful Postal Ballot Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GPT Healthcare Limited ( (IN:GPTHEALTH) ) just unveiled an update.

GPT Healthcare Limited announced the successful passing of two special resolutions through a postal ballot, which included the alteration of the company’s Articles of Association and the appointment of Mr. Shree Gopal Tantia as a Non-Executive Director. The resolutions were approved by the requisite majority, indicating strong support from the company’s members, which could influence the company’s governance and strategic direction positively.

GPT Healthcare Limited operates in the healthcare industry, providing medical services and healthcare solutions. The company focuses on delivering quality healthcare services to its patients and stakeholders.

