The GPT Group has released its 2024 Interim Result Data Pack, providing key financial data to investors and stakeholders. The announcement was authorized by CEO and Managing Director Russell Proutt, signaling a significant update on the company’s performance. For further details, GPT’s Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs, Penny Berger, is the point of contact.

