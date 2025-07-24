GP Industries to Address Shareholder Inquiries at Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GP Industries Limited ( (SG:G20) ) has shared an update.

GP Industries Limited has announced that it will address questions from shareholders and the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) regarding resolutions for its upcoming Annual General Meeting on July 29, 2025. The company plans to consolidate responses to questions submitted both before and after the deadline to ensure efficient communication, aiming to address all inquiries by or during the AGM.

GP Industries Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the industrial sector with a focus on manufacturing and distributing a range of products through its subsidiaries.

