Goosehead Insurance Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. is a rapidly expanding independent personal lines insurance agency that operates through corporate and franchise locations across the United States, offering a wide range of insurance products and services.

In its third quarter of 2025, Goosehead Insurance reported a 16% increase in total revenue, reaching $90.4 million, with core revenue growing by 14%. The company also saw a slight increase in net income to $12.7 million compared to the previous year.

Key financial highlights include a 15% increase in total written premiums to $1.2 billion and an adjusted EBITDA rise to $29.7 million. The company also repurchased $58.7 million worth of shares, reflecting confidence in its long-term growth trajectory. Additionally, Goosehead signed an embedded franchise partnership with a top 20 US mortgage lender and servicer, indicating strategic expansion efforts.

Looking ahead, Goosehead Insurance anticipates continued growth, with total written premiums for 2025 expected to rise between 15% and 22%. The company remains focused on enhancing franchise quality, geographic expansion, and strengthening enterprise sales and partnerships.

