GOME Retail to Discuss Asset Transfer Agreement at Special General Meeting

An announcement from GOME Retail Holdings ( (HK:0493) ) is now available.

GOME Retail Holdings Limited has announced a special general meeting to approve an asset transfer agreement involving its subsidiary, Beijing Pengze Real Estate Co., Ltd., and Danube Innovation Limited. This agreement entails transferring property rights for RMB301,500,000 to settle outstanding bonds, potentially impacting the company’s financial structure and stakeholder interests.

GOME Retail Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating primarily in the retail industry. It focuses on consumer electronics and home appliances, serving a significant market in Hong Kong and mainland China.

