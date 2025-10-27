Goldstream Investment Limited Expands into Fintech and Blockchain through Strategic Partnerships

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Goldstream Investment Limited ( (HK:1328) ) is now available.

Goldstream Investment Limited has announced strategic collaborations with AnchorX Group Limited and GoFintech Quantum Innovation Limited to enhance its presence in the fintech and blockchain sectors. The partnership with AnchorX includes investments in cross-border payments, stablecoin applications, digital asset trading, and blockchain technology, with Goldstream acquiring a 5% equity interest in AnchorX. Meanwhile, the collaboration with GoFintech, although currently non-binding, aims to leverage GoFintech’s expertise in blockchain infrastructure and digital asset platforms, potentially broadening Goldstream’s investment portfolio and market reach.

Goldstream Investment Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the financial services industry, focusing on securities dealing, corporate finance advising, and asset management. The company is leveraging its strategic partnerships to expand into blockchain technology and fintech sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 428,742

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.46B

