Goldstorm Metals Launches Geophysical Exploration in BC’s Golden Triangle

An announcement from Goldstorm Metals Corp. ( (TSE:GSTM) ) is now available.

Goldstorm Metals Corp. has initiated geophysical programs on its Crown Property in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, aiming to identify potential mineralized targets and improve geological understanding for future exploration drilling. The company has also clarified its recent fundraising efforts, raising over $2 million through the sale of NFT and flow-through units, which will support its exploration activities.

More about Goldstorm Metals Corp.

Goldstorm Metals Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration company with a strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area known for hosting some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits globally. The company’s flagship projects, Crown and Electrum, cover a substantial area near significant gold-copper deposits and mines.

Average Trading Volume: 197,657

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

