Goldplat Announces Dividend and Operational Update for Q4 2025

An update from Goldplat ( (GB:GDP) ) is now available.

Goldplat plc announced a dividend declaration and provided an operational update for the fourth quarter of the financial year ending June 30, 2025. The company reported its second-best quarterly operational performance for FY2025, with a combined operating profit of £1,670,000. However, the Group’s results for FY2025 are expected to be materially below market expectations due to changes in the business model in Ghana and significant foreign exchange losses. The company is implementing strategic initiatives to improve long-term performance, including increasing market share in South Africa, expanding in Brazil, and establishing sustainability in Ghana.

More about Goldplat

Goldplat plc is an AIM-listed Mining Services Group with international gold recovery operations in South Africa and Ghana, focusing on servicing the African and South American mining industry.

Average Trading Volume: 177,655

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £11.53M

