GoldMining Inc. Uncovers New Gold Targets at São Jorge Project

GoldMining ( (TSE:GOLD) ) has shared an update.

GoldMining Inc. has announced initial assay results from its 2025 drilling program at the São Jorge Project in Brazil, revealing multiple new mineralized targets. The results indicate new zones of gold mineralization at four prospects, enhancing the project’s potential and positioning the company for further exploration to define additional resources. This extensive exploration effort, which includes reverse circulation drilling, aims to expand known mineralization areas and test new targets, potentially increasing the project’s gold endowment. The São Jorge Project benefits from excellent infrastructure, facilitating ongoing exploration activities in the promising Tapajós gold district.

More about GoldMining

GoldMining Inc. operates within the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold properties. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and advancing gold mining projects, with a significant market focus on the Tapajós gold district in Brazil.

YTD Price Performance: 79.17%

Average Trading Volume: 580,834

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$445.5M

