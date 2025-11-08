Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. ( (GSBD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. presented to its investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company that primarily invests in middle-market companies in the United States, focusing on generating income through secured debt and select equity investments. The company, managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, operates under the regulatory framework of a business development company.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. announced a net investment income of $0.40 per share and earnings per share of $0.22. The company also declared a fourth-quarter base dividend of $0.32 per share and a third-quarter supplemental dividend of $0.04 per share.

Key financial highlights include a slight decrease in net asset value per share to $12.75 from $13.02 in the previous quarter. The company’s total investments at fair value stood at $3,833.2 million, with a significant portion in senior secured debt. However, the net funded investment activity showed a negative balance of $(59.8) million due to sales and repayments exceeding new investment commitments.

The company faced some challenges, with investments in eight portfolio companies placed on non-accrual status, representing a small portion of the total investment portfolio. The net debt-to-equity ratio increased slightly to 1.17x, reflecting a cautious approach to leverage.

Looking ahead, Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. remains focused on maintaining a balanced investment portfolio while managing risks associated with non-performing assets. The management continues to explore opportunities for growth and income generation in the middle-market sector, supported by its strategic dividend framework.

